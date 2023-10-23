PICS: Sonam Kapoor moves into new house; Karisma Kapoor, Karan Boolani shower her with wishes

Actress Sonam Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Saawariya. Since then, she starred in several other projects, including The Zoya Factor, Neerja, Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Veere Di Wedding, and many more. On the personal front, the actress tied the knot with Anand Ahuja on the 8th of May in 2018 and also welcomed her child Vayu Kapoor Ahuja later.

Sharing a life update with her fans recently on social media, the actress disclosed that she has moved into a new house and received heartwarming reactions from Karan Boolani, Karisma Kapoor, and Esha Gupta. Check out her post inside!

Sonam Kapoor moves into new house; Karan Boolani, Karisma Kapoor, Esha Gupta react

Taking to her Instagram account earlier on Monday afternoon, Sonam Kapoor shared an interesting life update with her fans and noted that she has now moved into a new house. Sharing a heap of photographs, Kapoor wrote, “We moved into our new house this week .. our hearts are filled with joy and hope and we can’t wait to make new memories here.”

After Kapoor posted the pictures, several reactions poured in from every nook and corner of the Bollywood industry. While filmmaker Karan Boolani dropped a red heart emoticon in the comment section of her post, actress Karisma Kapoor extended greetings by penning, “Congratulations darling.” Actress Esha Gupta also dropped a reaction on Sonam Kapoor’s new life update as she wrote, “Stunning you.. Congratulations.”

This is how fans reacted to Sonam Kapoor’s life update

After Sonam made the revelation, her fans flocked to the comment section of her post sharing varied reactions. “Heartiest congratulations To U All”, “Also, yayyyy new house!!!”, “Can’t wait to see the house!”, “Your million dollar smile >>>”, wrote fans reacting to Sonam Kapoor’s post.

Diving into the work front of Sonam Kapoor

Sonam was earlier seen in the crime thriller film Blind. Notably, she appeared for the first time in a full-fledged role in the film since The Zoya Factor, which hit the big screen back in 2019.

In an interview with PTI earlier, Kapoor unboxed her professional endeavors and revealed that she will be starring in the feature film Battle for Bittora soon. "I'm going to do Battle for Bittora next year, finally,” mentioned Sonam.

