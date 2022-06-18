PICS: Sonam Kapoor shares a glimpse of her baby shower in London; Says 'it's all starting to feel real'

Sonam Kapoor is currently enjoying the most amazing phase of their lives these days as she is all set to embrace parenthood with her husband and businessman Anand Ahuja. The Veere Di Wedding actress is quite active on social media and often keeps fans updated about her pregnancy journey with pictures and videos on Instagram. Earlier this week, Sonam had her baby shower in London and now, she shared a sneak peek of her celebrations on her social media.

Sonam shared the pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it: "It’s all starting to feel real! This baby is now well on its way and I’m so thankful to @eieshabp for throwing the best welcoming party ever, bringing together so many of my favourite people and showering me with love and blessings in the most generous and beautiful way." The photos also gave a glimpse inside Sonam's baby shower including the aesthetic décor and beautiful flowers,

For the baby shower, the Neerja star donned a bubblegum pink dress, which featured cape-sleeves and her maternity glow was visible on her face. For her makeup, she rounded off her look with minimal makeup and for accessories, she added gold earrings, rings, and a studded necklace.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's baby shower PICS:

Sonam and Anand recently jetted off for their 'babymoon' to Italy. Earlier this year in March, Sonam had announced the good news via a social media post with a sweet post that read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you, the couple wrote." The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress tied the knot with Anand in 2018, in an intimate ceremony.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump as she enjoys 'best meal' with Rhea Kapoor in London; PICS