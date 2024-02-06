PICS: Sonam Kapoor wears mom's 35-year-old gharchola; pens, 'love raiding your closet'

Sonam Kapoor is known for her captivating acting talent and fashion sense. She's celebrated for her significant influence in the fashion world, setting trends in both Indian and international fashion. Whether it's casual outings or red-carpet events, she has made a notable impact and has strong associations with major global fashion and luxury brands. Recently, the actress turned heads at her friend's wedding wearing a pretty Gharchola saree.

Sonam Kapoor reveals wearing her mother’s saree at her friend's wedding

Today, on February 6, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a series of her pictures wearing a crimson red-colored Gharchola saree paired with half sleeves and some amazing mirror work. She wore the saree at her friend’s wedding. Sharing the pictures, she mentioned in her caption that she wore her mother’s 35-year-old gharchola and thanked her for lending it to her.

She wrote, “Wearing my mom’s 35 year old ghar chola..Thanks mama for lending me this sari and blouse, love raiding your closet..Do you know what a ghar chola is and the significance of it? Would love to know your answers in the comment section.”

Work front of Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor was earlier seen in the romantic comedy film titled The Zoya Factor released in the year 2019. The film was directed by Abhishek Sharma. The actress's latest movie, the crime thriller Blind, came out on July 7th, 2023. Directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, it drew inspiration from a South Korean film with the same title. Blind marked Sonam's comeback to a major role since The Zoya Factor. Her next project is Battle For Bittora.

She expressed her willingness to consider OTT projects, showing interest in leading a big film or series on a global streaming platform. "I have always been wanting to make my foray into streaming, provided I'm headlining a tentpole film or a series on a global streaming platform. I have been a binge-watcher of the outstanding content that streaming platforms have been creating for years now," she said. Apart from her next project Battle For Bittora, she also has one more project in her kitty. The details of the same have been kept under wraps.

