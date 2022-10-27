PICS: Sonam Kapoor‘s son Vayu enjoys ‘aunty cuddles’ with Rhea Kapoor; Actress enjoys a relaxing day

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been over the moon since they welcomed their first child together in August this year. On the occasion of their baby boy’s first month anniversary, Sonam and Anand shared a lovely family photo with their son, and revealed that they have named him Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. The family of three recently celebrated their first Diwali together. Rhea Kapoor also posted an unseen picture from the Diwali bash yesterday, and it showed Sonam and Vayu matching in ivory ethnic outfits. Now, Rhea Kapoor has shared another set of pictures that feature her, Sonam and baby Vayu.

The latest pictures shared by Rhea Kapoor on her Instagram show Rhea and Sonam resting on a bed with huge cushions behind them. Rhea Kapoor can be seen holding her two-month-old nephew Vayu in her arms, while Sonam can be seen chilling next to them. Vayu’s face was hidden in the pictures as he rested his head on his maasi’s neck. The candid picture shows Sonam dressed in bright pink PJs, while baby Vayu can also be seen in a matching tee. Rhea on the other hand wore a casual beige outfit, as she enjoyed a relaxing day with Sonam and Vayu. Rhea shared the pictures with the infinity emoji in the caption.

The post was filled with adorable comments from fans. While one fan wrote, “Pure love,” another social media user commented, “Aunty cuddles are the best”. Ananya Panday wrote, “best,” while Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Shanaya Kapoor and others dropped heart emojis on the post. Check it out below!