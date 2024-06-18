PICS: Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu gets styled by 'masi' Rhea; Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and more celebs react

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja is all set to turn 2 on August 20, 2024. The couple hasn't done the face reveal of their son on social media yet and often share his candid pictures without making him directly face the camera.

Recently, stylist-producer, Rhea Kapoor styled her nephew Vayu and shared some cute pictures of him on Instagram. Only if pictures are not enough, her caption speaks volumes about 'masi' love.

Rhea Kapoor styles her nephew Vayu Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's son Vayu Kapoor was recently styled by his masi (maternal aunt), Rhea Kapoor. The stylist-producer shared a few pictures of him on Instagram in which he looks cute as a button roaming around wearing the clothes, shoes, and cap picked by his masi.

Giving the post a heartfelt caption, she wrote, "Excuse me handsome! Masi’s favourite client! #styledbymasi #everydayphenomenal"

The post received immense love from the netizens and celebs as well. Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday reacted with a heart while mom Sonam and masi, Shanaya Kapoor also liked the post.

Sanjay Kapoor took to the comments section and wrote, "Wow he’s a big boy now." Masaba Gupta also penned, "Vayu the chicest followed by multiple heart eye emojis."

Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's work front

Rhea Kapoor's last production, Crew proved to be a critical and commercial success. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma, the film was released on March 29 and garnered immense appreciation from movie lovers.

Sonam Kapoor made her Bollywood debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007 film Saawariya. Later, she became a part of several big films like Delhi 6, I Hate Luv Storys, Thank You, Mausam, Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, Padman, Sanju, and more.

Sonam was last seen in an OTT film Blind, which was released on Jio Cinema in July 2023. She will be next seen in Anuja Chauhan's novel Battle of Bittora. The film is reportedly being made under their banner, Anil Kapoor Films Company.

