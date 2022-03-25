PICS: Soon-to-be mom Sonam Kapoor wishes Sunita Kapoor on her birthday, says 'best example set for me'

It hasn’t been long since Sonam Kapoor had taken the social media by storm when she had announced her pregnancy early this week. The actress, who is married to Anand Ahuja for almost four years now, is expecting her first child and has been showered with immense love from family, fans and friends. And now, days after Sonam’s pregnancy announcement, the actress is once again making headlines as she has penned a sweet birthday note for her mother Sunita Kapoor on social media.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sonam shared some beautiful pics from her childhood days wherein mommy Sunita was holding her close in her arms. The Neerja actress also shared a stunning pic from her mehendi ceremony wherein she was seen posing her mommy dearest. In the caption, Sonam called Sunita the best mother in the world who has been setting the best example for her. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday Mama, you’re the best mom in the world. The best example set for me! I love you the most in the world. Your favourite child”. Overwhelmed with this love, Sunita took to the comment section and replied, “Love you so much beta, and more so now for giving me the best gift ever” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s post for Sunita Kapoor:

To note, Sonam Kapoor is expected to welcome her first child in fall this year. Sharing her excitement about becoming a grandmother, Sunita had written, “Of all the names I have been called am going to love being called NANI the best. Yayy! Can’t wait to to be a NANI!!!”

