PICS: Soon to be mommy Neha Dhupia glows in no makeup look; Sonu Sood, Tahira Kashyap & others react

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia is counting her days until she welcomes her second child with her husband Angad Bedi. The actress is an avid social media user and often treats fans and netizens to glimpses of her life. Her Instagram grid is full of candid and sweet pictures, including her many moments during this pregnancy. Following this trajectory, earlier today, Neha took to the gram and posted some selfies, where she looked as fresh and glowing as ever.

A few hours back, Neha Dhupia took to Instagram and swooned netizens with a few stunning selfies. In the pictures, Neha can be seen sitting on a couch, as she clicks herself from the top angle. She is seen dressed in a beautiful, ribbed, peach-colored bodycon dress. The actress can be seen smiling at the camera as she flaunts her baby bump. Neha’s pregnancy glow shines through perfectly in the picture, as she dons a simple, no makeup look. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Neha captioned the post as, “Skin is in … #nomakeup #lovetheskinyouarein”.

As soon as Neha dropped these selfies, netizens showered it with love and comments. Many fans left red heart emojis and fire emojis in the comments section. Amongst fans, were reactions from Neha’s friends and peers like Sonu Sood, Tahira Kashyap, and Shibani Dandekar. While Sonu commented with a heart-eye emoji, Tahira and Shibani were all hearts.

See Neha Dhupia's post HERE.

Neha and Angad tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi a few months later in November 2018.

On the work front, Neha will reportedly be seen playing a pregnant cop in her upcoming project titled ‘A Thursday’. She has wrapped up her upcoming project. Previously, Neha had shared a picture of herself posing beside a police van and wrote, “Bridging the gap between real and reel life. Thank you for giving me all the support and believing in us. this ones for all the mamas in the making … we make us stronger.”

