PICS: Step inside Bhumi Pednekar's filmy, sea-facing Mumbai apartment

Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up for her next release Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. The trailer has already been received well by fans. The comedy thriller will be releasing directly on the OTT platform next month. Well, today we will see the beautiful house of Bhumi. Living in a city like Mumbai, her sea-facing apartment has a garden and a filmy corner. She often shares pictures of her beautiful abode on social media. The main highlight of her house is the lush green balcony garden.

Living Room:

Her living room has creamy, glossy marble flooring and a majestic glass chandelier. One corner of the space features a wooden console with antique drawer knobs and another rests adjacent to the sea-facing balcony. The space also has a tan couch, indoor potted plants and a small wooden side table with a lamp. Artworks ranging from black and white framed photographs to paintings of Buddha are seen on the wall.

Balcony Garden:

In an interview with the Bombay Times, the actress revealed her favourite spot in her home. She said, “It gives my mother and me a high to go around our little garden. We have grown both fruits and vegetables, including chillies, methi, chauli, dhania, baingan, tomatoes and strawberries. It’s thrilling to see the brinjal grow a little, or the tomato turning red, day by day. It adds another kind of joy to my mornings.” Her balcony has plants lined up in earthen pots. One corner has aesthetic paintings and another side of the balcony holds an artsy area with ceramic vessels, artworks and a printed teal and white stool.

Bedroom

A tan leather tufted headboard features in the bedroom. The highlight of the space is the framed photographs of Pednekar’s favourite actors, films and music covers. From Audrey Hepburn to Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman are part of Pednekar’s bedroom.