PICS: Stunning pair Tara Sutaria & Tiger Shroff interact with fans, click selfies as they promote Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff and Tara Suratia are all set for the release of their film Heropanti 2. Ever since the film was in the filming stage, fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel of the debut film of War actor. Both the stars have been taking to their social media handles to share BTS videos and pictures from the sets. And now for a couple of days, these two are on a promotional spree. Today both Tara and Tiger were spotted interacting with their fans looking all stylish and sexy.

In the pictures, we can see Tiger looking classy wearing a red full sleeves t-shirt that he paired with blue denim and light brown coloured shoes. The actor looked funky in black sunglasses. Tara Sutaria on the other hand looked drop-dead gorgeous in a crop top and a skirt that had an abstract print. The actress paired her dress with black boots and left her hair open and curled them. We have to admit that she looked hot flaunting her perfectly toned midriff.

Take a look:

Heropanti 2 is the sequel to Tiger Shroff's debut movie. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also features Tiger Shroff in the lead. Meanwhile, The actress also has Ek Villain 2 in her kitty. She was last seen in Tadap opposite debutant Ahan Shetty and her performance was loved in that film. To note, this is the second time Tiger will be sharing the screen with Tara Sutaria. They had earlier shared the screens in Student of The Year 2. Meanwhile, Heropanti 2 will be witnessing a box office clash with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34.

ALSO READ: Heropanti 2: Tara Sutaria drops stunning PICS; shares her beautiful experience with Kapil Sharma on his show