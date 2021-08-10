PICS: Subhash Ghai teases a new venture with Tiger Shroff: Looking forward to make a motion picture together

Film director and producer Subhash Ghai known for some memorable films including ‘Taal’, ‘Pardes’, and ‘Khalnayak’ amongst others teased a new project with action star Tiger Shroff. Subhash Ghai took to Twitter and shared a few pictures with Tiger Shroff and director Ahmed Khan. Ahmed has previously collaborated with Tiger on several films including the Baaghi franchise and their collaboration has been successful at the box office. Subhash shared several pictures with Tiger. Fans chimed into the comments section, leaving a red heart, fire, and lovestruck emoticons and asking for an update soon from the duo.

In his tweet, Subhash Ghai wrote, “What a delightful lunch together in my office today with my Super hero @tigershroff, director @ahmedkhan and my cinematographer @kabirlall sharing experience of cinema past n what the future holds for the big screen n looking forward to make a great motion picture together." Tiger has not yet worked under Subhash Ghai’s banner though the producer is teasing an upcoming project with the action star. Subhash Ghai is responsible for launching Tiger’s dad Jackie Shroff as a leading man in Hindi films. The film was titled ‘Hero’ and emerged to be a very successful venture cementing Jackie Shroff’s position in the entertainment industry.

Take a look at the tweet:

What a Delightful lunch together in my office today with my Super hero @tigershroff, director @ahmedkhan and my cinematographer @kabirlall sharing experience of cinema past n what the future holds for the big screen n looking forward to make a great motion picture togetherpic.twitter.com/QdtVZR4tht — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) August 10, 2021

Tiger Shroff is currently filming for his upcoming action film ‘Heropanti 2’. The film is a sequel to his launch film ‘Heropanti’ where he starred opposite Kriti Sanon. Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and also stars Tara Sutaria in a pivotal role. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is essaying the role of an antagonist in the much-awaited venture.

Also Read| Tiger Shroff's Vande Mataram Teaser: Actor salutes India with his first Hindi single; Disha Patani lauds him