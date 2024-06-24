PICS: Suhana Khan channels her inner Poo from K3G as she enjoys evening in garden, bestie Navya Nanda is all hearts

Over the years, Suhana Khan has become an icon who barely fails to impress her fans and followers with her fashion choices. She is often on the receiving end of praise and admiration for her style and humble nature, like just her father Shah Rukh Khan.

While almost all of Bollywood was busy celebrating the union of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, the youngster was out and about exploring new cities and dropping adorable glimpses of her evening stroll. Check it out!

Suhana Khan drops cute pictures from an evening in the garden

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan is currently enjoying her time strolling through the streets of a foreign lands and posing for the camera. As she went out for an evening walk, The Archies actress had a little photo session. In the images she dropped on her Instagram account, she can be seen channelizing her inner Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

In the images, Khan looked pretty donning a short denim dress. To keep herself warm in the chilling weather, she added a short trench coat on. With a pair of black sunnies and a luxury bag, she romanced with a little white flower as she posed for the camera. Don’t miss out on that attitude with which she poses, reminded her fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character from K3G. She used multiple flower emojis to describe the images.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Minutes after she dropped the bomb, her bestie, Navya Naveli Nanda took to the comment section to shower a red heart on her. She was joined by Shanaya Kapoor’s mother Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday’s mom Bhavna Pandey, Bollywood wife Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and others who showered her with love.

While one user thought she is “too pretty to give a damn”, another opined that she is the “Definition of gorgeous.”

Take a look:

Suhana followed the footsteps of her dad and stepped into the acting realm with Zoya Akhtar’s OTT movie The Archies with Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, and others. She is all set to make her big screen debut with her father in The King.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan gets her athleisure fashion on point in gray tracksuit accompanied with 4.2 Lakh Louis Vuitton bag