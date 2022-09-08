PICS: Suhana Khan dons white crop top; Agastya Nanda sports an all-black outfit as they get clicked at airport
Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda will be making their Bollywood debut with 'The Archies.'
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda are all set to make their film debut together, with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. It also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. Suhana and Agastya are undoubtedly among the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Although the two have not made their acting debuts yet, they have always been a part of the limelight and also enjoy a massive fan following.
Just a while ago, Suhana and Agastya were spotted at the Mumbai airport by the shutterbugs. However, the duo did not pose for the paparazzi. In the photos, Suhana was seen donning a white crop top that flaunted her midriff and paired it with black sweatpants. She carried a pink tote bag and completed her look by wearing black and white shoes. Agastya, on the other hand, looked quite handsome as he sported an all-black look. He also wore a black cap to his look.
Check out Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's PICS:
Meanwhile, the first teaser for the Netflix film was unveiled in May which introduced the fans to the elaborate cast of the Bollywood adaptation of The Archies comics. It showed the friendship between Archie and his gang as they play around in a park. The announcement video also features a music track by Ankur Tiwari playing in the background. While Agastya plays Archie, Suhana plays Veronica and Khushi will be seen as Betty.
The filming of the project had recently taken place in Ooty before the cast shifted back to Mumbai to shoot the rest of the part. The film is slated for a 2023 release and will premiere on Netflix. The film is produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti for Tiger Baby and Sharad Devarajan for Graphic India. It is written by Kagti, Akhtar and Ayesha DeVitre.
