PICS: Suhana Khan dons white crop top; Agastya Nanda sports an all-black outfit as they get clicked at airport

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda are all set to make their film debut together, with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. It also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. Suhana and Agastya are undoubtedly among the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Although the two have not made their acting debuts yet, they have always been a part of the limelight and also enjoy a massive fan following.

Just a while ago, Suhana and Agastya were spotted at the Mumbai airport by the shutterbugs. However, the duo did not pose for the paparazzi. In the photos, Suhana was seen donning a white crop top that flaunted her midriff and paired it with black sweatpants. She carried a pink tote bag and completed her look by wearing black and white shoes. Agastya, on the other hand, looked quite handsome as he sported an all-black look. He also wore a black cap to his look.