PICS: Suhana Khan flaunts new hairdo; Aces summer travel style in crop top with comfy cargo pants

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s children Suhana Khan, Aryan and AbRam have massive popularity on social media. Suhana Khan, especially, is loved for her impeccable style, and her stunning pictures on Instagram often go viral in no time! Suhana Khan will soon make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film The Archies, which will release on Netflix. Fans are super-excited to see Suhana Khan in the movie. Suhana often makes chic appearances in the city, and never fails to impress us with her on-point fashion game. This morning, she was seen at the Mumbai airport, and she was seen acing comfy yet chic airport look. She also flaunted her new hairdo, and we’re loving her fresh look! Suhana Khan flaunts her new haircut as she is spotted at the Mumbai airport

Suhana Khan was spotted by the paparazzi as she arrived at the Mumbai airport. She was seen flaunting her new layered haircut and kept her outfit simple yet stylish. She slayed her casual look and was seen wearing a fitted navy blue high-neck, sleeveless crop top, and paired it with comfy grey cargo pants. She completed her look with a pair of black and white sneakers, and carried a brown quilted handbag. Suhana was seen carrying her documents in her hand as she approached the gate of the airport. Reacting to the video of Suhana shared by a paparazzo, an Instagram user wrote, “Little one should consider starting her own crop top clothing line!” while another one commented, “She is like her papa.” Check out her pictures and video below!

Suhana Khan in The Archies On the professional front, she will be seen in Netflix’s The Archies, which also marks the Bollywood debuts of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The Archies will release in 2023 and also stars Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan reveals why his kids Aryan and Suhana Khan thought everyone in the world worked on TV