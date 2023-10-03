PICS: Sukhee star Shilpa Shetty enjoys ice-cream day out with her 'familia' mom, sister Shamita and son Viaan

Shilpa Shetty is one of the finest actresses in Bollywood. From showcasing her exemplary acting skills on the big screen to acing her personal life by being a doting mother to her children Viaan and Samisha, and the most perfect sister to actress Shamita Shetty, Shilpa is undoubtedly an extremely versatile woman. The actress, who has recently been basking in the success of her latest venture Sukhee, now seems to be rejoicing in some “family time” as she dropped pictures with her mother, sister, and son from their ice cream date.

Shilpa relishes ‘family time’ post Sukhee’s release

After her latest project, Sukhee had fans heaping praises on actress Shilpa Shetty, she has now been seen savoring some family time with mother Sunanda Shetty, sister Shamita Shetty, and son Viaan Raj Kundra in pictures shared by Shilpa. While the first picture showed Sunanda Shetty and the Shetty sisters making goofy faces while holding an ice cream, the second picture had Shamita and Shilpa being all smiles for the photograph. One of the pictures also had Viaan flaunting his ice cream while Shilpa made a playful pout. Sharing the photographs from the family’s ice-cream date, Shilpa Shetty captioned her post, “Mi Familia @sunandashetty10 #FamilyTime #love #unconditional #BlessedWithTheBest.”

Shilpa and Shamita were also spotted earlier today arriving with their mother after relishing a lunch date. In the video, the Shetty sisters were also seen holding their mother’s hand as they approached their car and it can be safe to say that the trio undoubtedly share a very strong bond.



Fans react to Shetty family’s happy pictures

After Shilpa Shetty posted the photographs, her fans flooded the comment section with happy reactions. “Cutee family”, read a comment and another one read, “Cute family”. Other comments on Shilpa Shetty’s post read, “Awww cute family”, “Really family is part of life” and “Such a beautiful family.”

