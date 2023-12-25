PICS: Suniel Shetty celebrates wedding anniversary with Mana Shetty; Athiya Shetty says ‘definition of love’

Celebrated Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty got married to the love of his life, Mana Shetty 41 years ago, on this day. To celebrate their union, the actor posted a sweet note for his wife. Their daughter, actress Athiya Shetty also wished them on their big day.

Suniel Shetty wishes ‘wifey’ Mana Shetty on their wedding anniversary

Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty are commemorating 41 years of marital bliss. As the couple brought in their big day on December 25, the actor posted a sweet note for his lady love. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of himself with his wife, sitting peacefully on a couch enjoying the golden hour.

Sharing the photo, he also penned a note for Mana that read, “Happy happy anniversary wifey. Locked, knotted, tangled, and tied to each other for 41 years now. You will forever my always!!”

Take a look:

Athiya Shetty wishes her parents on their wedding anniversary

Taking to her Instagram stories, Athiya Shetty dropped two cute unseen pictures of her parents. In the first one, Suniel can be seen embracing his wife in his arms as she laughed her heart out. Captioning the photo, the actress wrote, “Happy anniversary to my definition of love, trust and friendship.”

The next monochrome picture is from their couple’s engagement ceremony that happened nearly four decades ago. With a white heart emoji, the Hero actress shared with the world the precious moment of the celebrity couple.

Take a look at the photos below:

Celebs congratulate Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty on their wedding anniversary

After Suniel Shetty shared a post wishing his wife on their special day, many celebs took to the comments section to wish them well. Archana Puran Singh wrote, “Happyyyyyy Anniversary Mana and Suniel. God bless you with togetherness and love always !!” while Tanishaa Mukerji penned, “Happyyyy anniversary!” Actor Rahul Dev also commented, “Happy Anniversary to you both.” Yuvika Chaudhary also wrote, “Happy anniversary.”

Before getting married, the couple was in a relationship for 9 years. Since their parents were against it, they set the proposal on their own. The senior actor told ETimes, “They had us believe that we are getting married. So, because we were serious and that is why mentally we got in that frame of mind where I started saying I don’t care. I think it is very uncanny. But that is how it happened and we believed that we were made for each other. And that is the way it is”

