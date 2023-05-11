PICS: Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol steps out in style with wife-to-be Drisha Acharya for lunch date

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol made his Bollywood debut with his father’s 2019 directorial, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Recently, he hit headlines after Pinkvilla exclusively informed about his engagement ceremony. The star kid got engaged to Drisha Acharya, who is the great-granddaughter of acclaimed filmmaker, Bimal Roy. They exchanged the rings on Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur’s anniversary recently. A while ago, Karan and Drisha were seen stepping out in the city to enjoy a cozy lunch date.

Karan Deol makes an appearance with wife-to-be Drisha Acharya

In the pictures, Karan is seen sporting a beige coloured t-shirt styled with black pants. He completed his look with black sunnies. On the other hand, his gorgeous partner was seen wearing a casual black and white striped t-shirt with black trousers. She styled her look with a sleek sling bag, black sunnies and her million-dollar smile. The duo looked all things beautiful as they happily posed for the paparazzi. They were clicked outside a restaurant in the city. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Drishya, who is the daughter of Sumit Acharya and Chimoo Acharya, and Karan are all set to tie the knot in June 2023. Reportedly, their wedding will take place at Bandra's Taj Lands End. The festivities are expected to place between 16 to 18 June. If reports are to be believed their wedding ceremony will be an intimate affair with close family and friends in attendance. Earlier, a source told Pinkvilla that the families have already started prepping for the big day. The families of the couple are extremely excited and looking forward to their wedding.

The reports also suggested that Karan and Drisha are childhood sweethearts. They chose to keep their relationship under wraps all this while. Recently, they made their first appearance after the news of their engagement was shared by Pinkvilla.

Work front

After making his debut in his dad's film, Karan is now all set to be seen in Apne 2. The film will also feature Sunny, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol.

