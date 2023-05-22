PICS: Sushmita Sen cuts cake as she celebrates 29 years of her Miss Universe win with daughters Renee, Alisah

Sushmita Sen is one of the most loved actresses in the industry. She never fails to win hearts on the Internet with her sweet gestures. On Sunday, Sushmita completed 29 years of winning the Miss Universe beauty pageant. She was the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title in 1994. The actress celebrated her special day with her daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. She took to social media and offered a glimpse of their celebration.

Sushmita Sen celebrates 29 years of Miss Universe win with her daughters

In the pictures, Sushmita is seen sporting a black chic dress paired with elegant accessories. She tied her hair in a bun and completed the look with oversized sunnies. While she cut her cake, her daughters Renee and Alisah were seen sitting next to her. The message on the cake read, "Happy 29 years Ms Universe". Sushmita looked all things happy as she celebrated her special day with the girls.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Thank you God!!!! The ‘universe’ conspires in your favour Alisah & @reneesen47 This journey of life with the both of you by my side…is the ultimate celebration!!! I love you infinity." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, her fans were seen showering love on her. Renee too dropped heart and infinity sign emojis. One of the fans wrote, "The last photo stole my heart Ma'am..that's a smile and a smirk combination. I learn from you each day something new about how to celebrate age, womanhood and being a mother of two beautiful girl children." Another fan wrote, "Our First ever Miss Universe. we are forever proud of you. There can never be anyone like you! You're legendary! you're an ICON sush love you!"

On Sunday, Sushmita posted a throwback picture of herself and penned a heartwarming note on 29 years of her win. A part of her post read, "This picture is exactly 29 years old, shot by the epic man & photographer #prabuddhadasgupta. In the rawness of this picture, he beautifully captured an 18 year old me…with a smile he said, you realise you’re the first Miss Universe I’ve ever shot…I proudly added, it’s actually INDIA’s first ever Miss Universe."

Work front

Sushmita will be soon seen in Aarya 3. The earlier two instalments were a massive hit. The audience was elated to watch her in the series.

