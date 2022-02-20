PICS: Sushmita Sen warmly greets the paparazzi with her infectious smile as she gets snapped.

Sushmita Sen was spotted out and about in the suburbs of the city on Sunday as she stepped out for some personal work. The paparazzi spotted her right before she could zoom off in her car. On noticing the paparazzi, Sushmita warmly greeted them with her infectious smile as she sat in her car seat and waved out.

Despite a Sunday morning, the Aarya actress' hair was on fleek. She was seen sporting oversized sunglasses with a fitting navy blue top and black tights. Sushmita's relaxed Sunday look also included beige flip flops and not the usual strappy heels.

Take a look at Sushmita Sen's photos below:

Sushmita Sen, who broke up with her long-time boyfriend Rohman Shawl, a few months ago was snapped with him around two weeks ago.

On Valentine's Day, the former beauty pageant queen had words of advice on self-love. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Fall in love with the one in the mirror, then let love flow from there!! Happy Valentines Day!!! I love you guys!!! #celebrateyourself #loveyourself #shareshare #duggadugga."

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl spotted together months after announcing break-up