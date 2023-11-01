PICS: Swades fame Gayatri Joshi makes first public appearance with hubby Vikas Oberoi after Italy car crash

Gayatri Joshi, the renowned actress from Swades, and her husband Vikas Oberoi, made their first public appearance together following a car accident in Italy. The former actress gracefully attended a major Mumbai event on Tuesday night and was accompanied by her businessman husband. She made a stunning appearance at the event.

Gayatri Joshi and husband Vikas Oberoi make first public appearance post Italy accident

In her first public appearance since the accident, Gayatri Joshi and her husband graced a grand event in Mumbai. Gayatri donned an elegant yellow gown with stylish ruffled sleeves, complemented by a pair of heels. She left her hair flowing and opted for a minimalistic makeup look. Meanwhile, Vikas looked dashing in a sharp blue suit.

For the unversed, earlier this month, Gayatri Joshi and Vikas Oberoi narrowly escaped a harrowing near-fatal car accident. The accident took place on a remote road in Sardinia, Italy. A video of the event quickly gained widespread attention.

As per several media accounts, the collision occurred when a red Ferrari and a blue Lamborghini simultaneously tried to overtake the camper van, leading to its overturn. Unfortunately, as per reports, the Ferrari caught fire.

When contacted, Gayatri confirmed the news of her accident to the Free Press Journal. The actress opened up about the incident and assured that her husband and she were fine. She went on to reassure, "Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here... With god’s grace, we are both absolutely fine."

About Gayatri Joshi

Gayatri Joshi is an accomplished Indian former actress, video jockey, and model who made her mark in the world of Hindi cinema. Her journey began by clinching the title of Femina Miss India International in the year 2000, which subsequently led to her representing India at Miss International 2000. Perhaps her most notable role was in the 2004 film Swades, where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan. This remains her sole acting credit to date.

Since 2005, Gayatri has been happily married to businessman Vikas Oberoi, and she has since chosen to step away from the world of acting.

