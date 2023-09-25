PICS: Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad blessed with baby girl; new parents announce daughter's name

Swara Bhasker is someone who is known for her acting skills as well as someone who speaks her mind. The Nil Battey Sannata actress had earlier announced her pregnancy on social media. Today, on September 25th, she shared the good news of the birth of her first child, a baby girl. The actress shared some lovely pictures from the hospital.

Swara Bhasker is blessed with a baby girl

Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad have been blessed with a baby girl. Today, the actress took to Instagram to share the happy news, along with the date of birth as well as the name of their baby. Bhasker wrote, "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth..

Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023 With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world #blessed #newparents #swarabhaskar #swarabhasker #fahadahmad"

We get a glimpse of both Swara and Fahad with Raabiyaa in the hospital. However, the actress hid her baby's face to respect her privacy.

Check out the pictures:

Several celebs congratulated the couple

Several celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate the couple. Actress Parvathy wrote: "Congrats Swaraaaaaa (with two red heart emojis)", while Neena Gupta wrote, "Congratulations." Other names like Tisca Chopra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub also shower their love on the couple. Recently, the actress shared pictures and videos from her baby shower. She was surprised by it and was heard saying, “I am in pajamas.”

In June, Swara announced her pregnancy and also shared pictures with her husband where her baby bump is visible. In the caption, the actress wrote, 'Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together!". She then stated that she is feeling "blessed, grateful, excited and clueless." Swara and Fahad met in December 2019 during the protests for the CAA-NRC. Fahad is a politician and a member of the Samajwadi Party. They got married in February 2023.

Workwise, Swara was last seen in the 2022 female buddy comedy movie Jahaan Chaar Yaar which failed to impress anyone. She will be next seen playing nine different characters in a film titled Mrs. Falani.

