PICS: Swara Bhasker stuns in a gold lehenga by a Pakistani designer at her and Fahad Ahmad's Walima ceremony

After registering their marriage in court, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad enjoyed their wedding festivities in Delhi with their friends and family. The newlyweds even hosted a grand reception in Delhi which was attended by top politicians like Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and others. After the grand celebration, Fahad's family hosted another reception in their hometown Bareilly. The pictures from their Walima ceremony have surfaced on the Internet.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad enjoy their Walima ceremony in Bareilly

The traditional reception was mostly attended by Fahad's friends and family. One of his politician friends took to Twitter and shared pictures from the ceremony. In the pictures, Swara looked royal in her gold embroidered lehenga styled with traditional jewellery. Her husband too wore a colour-coordinated sherwani. Samajwadi Party leader Suhaib Ansari shared the pictures and wrote, "Many congratulations, Fahad bhai and Swara Ji. Wishing you a blessed and happy life ahead."

Swara also shared her picture on her Instagram story and revealed that her lehenga was made by a Pakistani designer. She wrote, "A sneak peek into the stunning @alixeeshantheaterstudio. Lehenga set that @alixeeshanempire kindly made and sent across to me from all the way across the border! Special thanks to @natrani for making this possible!" Have a look:

Meanwhile, Swara's Bidaai video was recently shared by her friend on social media. The actress got emotional as she left her maternal home. The video featured everyone from Swara's family except her dad Uday Bhasker. Her dad reacted to the video and explained why he was not in the frame. His tweet read, "Thanks for sharing this poignant 'moment' @sinjini_m ...as the #SwaraBhaskerWedding reached closure /Yes...the 'gruff' Commodore had good reason to stay out of frame... this is indeed an emotionally charged moment even for a 'khadus' dad... the 'bidai' of our dear @ReallySwara."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: New bride Swara Bhasker gets teary-eyed during her Bidai; Here's how her dad reacts