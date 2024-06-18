PICS: Swara Bhasker twins with daughter Raabiyaa as they celebrate 1st Bakr-Eid together; reveals her ‘vegetarian parents’ hosted dinner

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker married politician Fahad Ahmed on February 16, 2023. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Raabiyaa, in September same year.

Swara recently shared glimpses of Raabiyaa's first Bakr-Eid celebration, which was hosted by Swara's vegetarian parents and attended by friends.

Inside Swara Bhasker's first Bakr-Eid celebration with daughter Raabiyaa

On Tuesday, Swara Bhasker shared a sneak peek of her daughter Raabiyaa's first Bakr-Eid celebration on X (formerly Twitter). The actress posted a series of photos from the get-together hosted by her parents and was also attended by her friends. Swara mentioned that her husband, Fahad Ahmad, was not in the city to celebrate Bakr-Eid with them.

Swara shared photos with friends while celebrating the festive occasion. She also posted multiple pictures with her daughter Raabiyaa. The adorable mother-daughter duo coordinated their outfits in shades of red and orange, with Swara in a red saree paired with an orange blouse, and Raabiyaa in an orange and red printed skirt and orange top.

In the images, Swara is seen holding Raabiyaa, with emojis used to conceal her daughter's face. She captioned the post, “It was Raabu’s first Bakr-Eid. Even though @FahadZirarAhmad and I weren’t in the same city my parents and friends made this first Eid joyous and celebratory for Raabu. I feel so grateful that my baby has a tribe that knows that festivals are meant to share joy & love.”

Advertisement

Swara Bhasker shares her 'vegetarian' parents hosted sumptuous dinner

On her Instagram stories, Swara expressed her gratitude and wrote, "My vegetarian parents hosted the most sumptuous dinner and my friends came with blessings, warmth and so many gifts for my baby girl." She emphasized that, although her daughter is too young to understand now, she will be reminded as she grows up that she is fortunate to be part of such a" large-hearted and loving tribe".

Swara mentioned that both her heart and tummy were full.

More about Swara and Fahad

Swara and Fahad got married in a court marriage in February 2023. Following this, they celebrated with a series of wedding functions, including haldi, sangeet, and wedding receptions in March. In June, Swara announced her first pregnancy with Fahad, and they welcomed their first child in September.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker on being tagged controversial actor because of her opinions: 'Directors, producers, and distributors start speaking ill'