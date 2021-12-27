PICS: Sweethearts Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor look chic as they arrive hand in hand at Karisma Kapoor's party

When it comes to Bollywood love stories, one of the most beautiful ones is that of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. The lovebirds are painting B'Town red with their love and we are here for it. Be it their cute reels with each other or their gorgeous vacay pics, the two always make headlines for being absolute couple goals. Today, while Karisma Kapoor organized an intimate get-together at her place, the duo was seen arriving at the venue together, looking extremely classy and elegant.

In the pics, Malaika and Arjun could be seen getting out of the car as they reached their host’s house. The two looked super cozy in the car, lovingly holding each other's hands. Arjun looked dapper in an all-black fit. On the other hand, Malaika looked like a literal goddess. In her green velvety Gucci coat and shorts which she paired with a sexy bralette, nude heels, and a gorgeous green pendant; Malaika could give Aphrodite a run for her money. Malaika is a very close friend of Karisma’s. Apart from Arjun and Malaika, other guests were also spotted earlier at Karisma’s place. The Khan clan - Saif, Kareena, and their toddler Taimur were captured. Moreover, Karisma and Kareena’s bestie Amrita was also seen posing for the shutterbugs along with her husband in front of Karisma’s house. Latasa Nanda was also captured. Well, it seems like all the celebs were in for a night full of fun and memories!

Check the pics:

Just a day earlier, on Christmas, Malaika and her son Arhaan were joined by Arjun and Amrita’s family and even Kareena's family for their annual Christmas lunch. In recent months, Arjun and Malaika have been making a lot of public appearances together.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Not Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor was the first choice for Kapil Dev's role in 83