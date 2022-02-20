PICS: Taapsee Pannu wraps up her next Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan; Says ‘It has been a Therapeutic experience’

Taapsee Pannu is one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood currently. She has been doing shooting back to back and completing all her films. Her recent release Looop Lapeta, which was an official remake of the German film Run Lola Run, received mixed reviews from the fans. The Hindi remake is directed by Aakash Bhatia and it also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead role. The film witnessed a digital release on February 4. And now today the actress has shared another post mentioning that she has completed the shooting of her next upcoming titled Who Ladki Hai Kahaan.

Sharing some behind the scene pictures in black and white, the actress called the film ‘a therapeutic experience’. She writes, “And it’s yet another WRAP! I can’t begin to tell how important was this film for me and my filmography. @arshadasyed I will always remember the only standing instruction I got from you during our prep meeting…….. you have exhausted yourself enough for years now just come n have fun on the set with this one. N Obediently enough I had a BLAST being the badass ACP Komal Sharma, my first ever cop avtaar!”

If noticed Taapsee has mentioned her character name also ‘Komal Sharma’. Talking about details of the film, it is helmed by Arshad Sayed and also stars Pratik Gandhi in the lead role.

As reported the film Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan is a comedy-drama. Taapsee was quoted saying to Mid-Day that she loved her character in the film as it is an entertaining one. Apart from this, she will be seen in Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu etc.

