PICS: Taapsee Pannu wraps up 'special' films Dunki- Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba; heads to 'favorite' holiday spot

Taapsee Pannu is unwinding with a vacation in the Maldives

On December 7, Taapsee Pannu excitedly announced on her social media that she's currently soaking up the sun in her favorite holiday spot, the Maldives. This picturesque paradise stole her heart at first sight, prompting her to jet off after wrapping up two special films, Dunki and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, the sequel to her 2021 release alongside Vikrant Massey titled Haseen Dillruba. In the shared pictures, the actress can be seen reveling in the vast blue ocean, and she captions the post, "After wrapping up 2 special films, Dunki and Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, it's time for the much-awaited holiday. My most favourite destination jisse love at first sight ho gaya that #Maldives."

