PICS: Taapsee Pannu wraps up 'special' films Dunki- Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba; heads to 'favorite' holiday spot
Taapsee Pannu takes off for the Maldives, her cherished vacation spot, post the wrap-up of Dunki and Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba. Delighting fans, she gives glimpses from her holiday. Check it out!
Taapsee Pannu, gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated film Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan, recently treated her fans to glimpses of her vacation in her favorite holiday destination, the Maldives. Taking to her Instagram, she shared that it was love at first sight for her with the scenic location. The holiday, coming after the completion of two film projects, was a much-needed break for the talented actress.
Taapsee Pannu is unwinding with a vacation in the Maldives
On December 7, Taapsee Pannu excitedly announced on her social media that she's currently soaking up the sun in her favorite holiday spot, the Maldives. This picturesque paradise stole her heart at first sight, prompting her to jet off after wrapping up two special films, Dunki and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, the sequel to her 2021 release alongside Vikrant Massey titled Haseen Dillruba. In the shared pictures, the actress can be seen reveling in the vast blue ocean, and she captions the post, "After wrapping up 2 special films, Dunki and Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, it's time for the much-awaited holiday. My most favourite destination jisse love at first sight ho gaya that #Maldives."
Check out Taapsee's Instagram stories below:
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap feels his films could fare better if he was a Tamil or Malayalam director
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and co. to start Firoz Nadiadwallah’s Welcome To The Jungle in Mid-December
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I feel really grateful’; Alia Bhatt reflects on professional and personal milestones at Red Sea Festival