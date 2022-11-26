PICS: Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh, Inaaya look cute as they arrive for Genelia-Riteish's son Riaan’s birthday party

Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are parents to two lovely kids- Riaan and Rahyl. Their elder son Riaan turned 8 years old yesterday, and Riteish and Genelia shared adorable posts on Instagram to wish him. Today, the couple also hosted a birthday party for him, and the birthday bash was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Soha Ali Khan was also spotted arriving for the party along with her cute daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Also present at the bash were Mira Rajput, her kids Misha and Zain. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were seen with their kids Mehr and Guriq, while Arpita Khan was seen with her children Ayat and Ahil.

Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and others arrive at Riaan’s birthday party