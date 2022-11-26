PICS: Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh, Inaaya look cute as they arrive for Genelia-Riteish's son Riaan’s birthday party
Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh, and their cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were spotted arriving at Genelia D’souza and Riteish Deshmukh’s son Riaan’s birthday party. Mira Rajput also arrived with her kids.
Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are parents to two lovely kids- Riaan and Rahyl. Their elder son Riaan turned 8 years old yesterday, and Riteish and Genelia shared adorable posts on Instagram to wish him. Today, the couple also hosted a birthday party for him, and the birthday bash was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Soha Ali Khan was also spotted arriving for the party along with her cute daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Also present at the bash were Mira Rajput, her kids Misha and Zain. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were seen with their kids Mehr and Guriq, while Arpita Khan was seen with her children Ayat and Ahil.
Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and others arrive at Riaan’s birthday party
Taimur Ali Khan looked cute as a button in a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and red sneakers. Meanwhile, Jeh was seen in a navy blue sweater, dark blue jeans and white sneakers. Inaaya looked like a princess in a white top, black jeans, and shimmery silver shoes, and had a pink hairband on. Soha Ali Khan also twinned with her daughter in a white top, and black jeans. Check out the pictures below!