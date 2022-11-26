PICS: Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh, Inaaya look cute as they arrive for Genelia-Riteish's son Riaan’s birthday party

Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh, and their cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were spotted arriving at Genelia D’souza and Riteish Deshmukh’s son Riaan’s birthday party. Mira Rajput also arrived with her kids.

by Lubna Khan   |  Updated on Nov 26, 2022 06:46 PM IST  |  2.3K
Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are parents to two lovely kids- Riaan and Rahyl. Their elder son Riaan turned 8 years old yesterday, and Riteish and Genelia shared adorable posts on Instagram to wish him. Today, the couple also hosted a birthday party for him, and the birthday bash was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Soha Ali Khan was also spotted arriving for the party along with her cute daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Also present at the bash were Mira Rajput, her kids Misha and Zain. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were seen with their kids Mehr and Guriq, while Arpita Khan was seen with her children Ayat and Ahil.  

Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and others arrive at Riaan’s birthday party

Taimur Ali Khan looked cute as a button in a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and red sneakers. Meanwhile, Jeh was seen in a navy blue sweater, dark blue jeans and white sneakers. Inaaya looked like a princess in a white top, black jeans, and shimmery silver shoes, and had a pink hairband on. Soha Ali Khan also twinned with her daughter in a white top, and black jeans. Check out the pictures below!

Taimur Ali Khan at Riaan's birthday party

Taimur Ali Khan at Riaan's birthday party

Soha ALi Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu arrive at Riaan's birthday bash

Jeh Ali Khan at Riaan's birthday party

Jeh Ali Khan at Riaan's birthday party

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza with kids

Mira Rajput arrives with her kids Misha and Zain

Mira Rajput arrives with her kids Misha and Zain

Arpita Khan with her kids arrive at Riaan's birthday party

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi with their kids Mehr and Guriq

Tahira Kashyap with her kids

