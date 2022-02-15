PICS: Taimur Ali Khan's swag is unmatchable in these candid moments with dad Saif Ali Khan

The paparazzi never miss a chance to capture the Kapoor family. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan or Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood's first film family always garners attention. On Tuesday, yesteryear actor Randhir Kapoor turned 75 and all members of the family came together to celebrate his special day. Be it young or old, family reunion photos surfaced on social media.

Apart from the social media photos, the paparazzi spotted an adorable and goofy Taimur Ali Khan who flaunted his own swag. While exiting the birthday lunch with dad Saif Ali Khan, Taimur proved that his cool quotient is already high as he chatted with his dad and even posed for the paparazzi.

Donning a colour-coordinated tracksuit, Taimur diligently kept his mask on and waited with his dad Saif for their car to arrive. In the meantime, the little one goofed around and it made for some super cute candid moments.

Check out Taimur Ali Khan's uber cool photos below:

Both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor showered love on their father Randhir Kapoor on his 75th birthday. Kareena shared a throwback photo and wrote, "Happy birthday to the best man in the world …papa..#My father#My Sweet Father. Best Nana to Samu, Kiu, Tim Tim and Jeh baba” along with heart emoticons.

Click the link below to check out Karisma and Kareena's birthday wishes for dad Randhir Kapoor.

