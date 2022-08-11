PICS: Taimur, Jeh look cute as they celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Inaaya; Soha & Saif Ali Khan strike a pose

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most awaited festivals of the year and B-town celebs make it a point to celebrate the day with the utmost enthusiasm. Bollywood’s cutest celebs kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan celebrated the festival with their sister, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and it was a sheer delight to see the little munchkins. On the special occasion, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Ali Khan took to her social media space and shared pictures of Raksha Bandhan celebration inside Pataudi house.

Soha Ali Khan shares glimpses of Raksha Bandhan celebration

Soha celebrated Rakhi with her daughter, Inaaya, brother, Saif, and his sons, Taimur and Jeh. In the first picture, Soha looked gorgeous in an all-black ensemble while posing with the Sacred Games actor. In the following pictures, we can see Soha's daughter, Inaaya cutely performing the rakhi rituals with her two darling brothers Taimur and Jeh who looked cute in cute pink-coloured kurtas. Sharing the pictures, Soha wrote: “Happy Rakshabandhan boys and girls.”

Have a look at Soha’s post:

Earlier, Soha Ali Khan shared pictures of Inaaya tying rakhi to those 'who take care of her' at her residence. The photographs showed Inaaya celebrating Rakhi with their household staff. Soha captioned the post, "To all those who care for us and protect us - a very happy rakshabandhan!" In the pics, Inaaya donned a blue frock for the occasion and was seen putting a tilak on the forehead of her caretakers and tying rakhi on their wrists. Others also returned the gesture by tying rakhi on her wrist.