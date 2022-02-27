PICS: Take cues from Kareena Kapoor Khan's relaxed Sunday look as she gets snapped with Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur's Sunday now starts off on an early note as the mum and son duo step out. This Sunday, too, Kareena and Taimur were seen heading out as the paparazzi snapped them exiting their residential building. While Taimur's nanny accompanied him, the adorable star kid cutely held on to Kareena's hand as they walked out.

The highlight, however, was Kareena's laidback yet stylish Sunday look. If you are looking for a relaxed athleisure look, you can take cues from Kareena's Sunday look to inspire your own outfit. The actress was snapped wearing a simple, graphic black tee. Kareena paired that with chic lavender coloured joggers that stood out.

To complete her chic athleisure look, the actress wore white sneakers and solid black sunglasses with her hair tied into a neat ponytail.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur's photos below:

