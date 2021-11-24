PICS: Tara Sutaria & Ahan Shetty spotted performing Ganga aarti in Varanasi ahead of Tadap release

Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty are gearing up for the release of their next film Tadap. The actors are in full swing for the promotion of the film. They have started kick-started promotions and were seen in Varanasi today. They visited the ghats of Varanasi and also participated in Ganga aarti. The duo also visited the famous Krishna paan house and savored mouth-watering paans. To note, Ahan will be making his debut with the film. The romantic action thriller is the Hindi remake of 'RX 100', which was released in 2018.

Coming back to the pictures, Tara was looking very beautiful and elegant in ethnic attire. She was wearing a golden colour salwar suit and paired it with a red dupatta. The actress opted for subtle makeup with a bun. Her look was completed with gajra and nude colour lipstick. Ahan was seen wearing a purple colour kurta and white pajama. Both were seen clicking doing aarti and also posing for the shutterbugs. Tadap will hit the theatres on December 3, 2021, and is directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Tadap was initially scheduled to release on September 24, 2021, in theatres but was postponed. The trailer received a lot of appreciation from the fans. It is a romantic thriller film.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Tara will be next seen with Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2. The action drama is releasing during Eid next year.

