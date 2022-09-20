PICS: Tara Sutaria, boyfriend Aadar Jain enjoy vacay in Paris

In one of the posts shared by the Ek Villian Returns actress, she shared sun-kissed photos of herself posing in a comfortable black tee with beige coloured pants and black boots. Aadar, on the other hand, can be seen wearing black coloured attire. They both were partying together with their friend Alekha Advani. In one of the photos, we can see the couple binging over some fries.

One of the most adorable couples of B-Town, Tara Sutaria , and Aadar Jain have been dating each other for quite some time now. Be it on social media or otherwise, they never shy away from showing off their love for each other. Both of them enjoy a massive following on Instagram. In the latest update, pictures have surfaced online wherein the duo can be seen enjoying a vacation in Paris.

In August 2022 this year, Tara Sutaria opened up about her relationship with Aadar Jain to Filmfare magazine. To Filmfare, she said, “When asked about her dating life and how close the two are with each other's families, Tara Sutaria said, "Apart from having a wonderful job and a great family and all of that, what’s the one thing that all human beings, no matter where we come from, want? Love. We want to be loved and give love, so it would be absurd to pretend that one doesn’t love somebody or that one doesn’t have emotions that veer towards that direction.”

“I get very attached to people, and I think both of us are similar in that way. We get attached to that special person and the people close to him/her. It helps to understand who he or she is and who they are," she added.

Tara highlighted that if one loves somebody, then he or she must love deeply. She further said to Filmfare, "A lot of people in his family remind me of people in my family. The warmth, love, and generosity that you will find in most Parsi households, you will find in Punjabi households too. It’s been wonderful. I respect them and love them deeply, because for me, it’s important that if you love, you must love deeply."

Work-wise, Sutaria will next star in a film titled Apurva.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria opens up about her relationship with Aadar Jain & reveals how he surprises her