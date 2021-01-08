Pics: Tara Sutaria flaunts her radiant smile as she ups her style game in a chic outfit outside dubbing studio

Tara Sutaria, who is busy with her upcoming film Tadap these days, was today spotted in her sartorial best as she stepped out for a dubbing. Check out her pictures below.

Tara Sutaria, who has many exciting lineups in her kitty, has been shelling out major fashion goals for everyone of late. Be it rocking a stunning white dress at the Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch or nailing a black co-ord set yesterday for her outing, the Marjaavaan actress always manages to steal hearts with her beauty and dressing style. As we speak of this, today, Tara was spotted by the paparazzi outside a dubbing studio and was at her sartorial best.

In the pictures, the stunner can be seen wearing a stylish black crop top with gray jeans. She complimented her look with a beautiful black sling purse, a pair of black sunglasses and matching shoes. Tara posed for the photographers. In the photos, we can see her flashing a big smile and flaunting her beauty. Her makeup and hair game looked on point as she looks at the camera for pictures. The Student of the Year 2 star was also seen holding a black mask as she removed it for photos. It goes without saying that Tara looked ravishingly and it is difficult to take our eyes off her.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria will next be seen in Tadap with Sunil Shetty's son Ahan, who is making his acting debut with this film. She will also be teaming up with her Student of the Year 2 co-star Tiger Shroff for Heropanti 2. Besides this, the diva also has Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain sequel that also features John Abraham and in the lead roles.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra & Tara Sutaria no more 'padosis' as Sid is the new neighbour of Farhan & Shibani

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×