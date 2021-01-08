Pics: Tara Sutaria flaunts her radiant smile as she ups her style game in a chic outfit outside dubbing studio
Tara Sutaria, who has many exciting lineups in her kitty, has been shelling out major fashion goals for everyone of late. Be it rocking a stunning white dress at the Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch or nailing a black co-ord set yesterday for her outing, the Marjaavaan actress always manages to steal hearts with her beauty and dressing style. As we speak of this, today, Tara was spotted by the paparazzi outside a dubbing studio and was at her sartorial best.
In the pictures, the stunner can be seen wearing a stylish black crop top with gray jeans. She complimented her look with a beautiful black sling purse, a pair of black sunglasses and matching shoes. Tara posed for the photographers. In the photos, we can see her flashing a big smile and flaunting her beauty. Her makeup and hair game looked on point as she looks at the camera for pictures. The Student of the Year 2 star was also seen holding a black mask as she removed it for photos. It goes without saying that Tara looked ravishingly and it is difficult to take our eyes off her.
Take a look at the pictures below:
Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria will next be seen in Tadap with Sunil Shetty's son Ahan, who is making his acting debut with this film. She will also be teaming up with her Student of the Year 2 co-star Tiger Shroff for Heropanti 2. Besides this, the diva also has Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain sequel that also features John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead roles.
Anonymous 7 minutes ago
Tara can't act
Anonymous 7 minutes ago
plastic woman
Anonymous 21 minutes ago
She can only do show off
Anonymous 1 hour ago
why does she always call the paps same style same hair same makeup face same midriff show boring
Anonymous 1 hour ago
She is nothing without her parents'and boyfriend's connection and sweet talk!!
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Ugh!! Her disgusting face gives me cringe
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Her face is filled with botox and fillers! Plus she wears too much makeup everywhere!
Anonymous 1 hour ago
She always has her 10000 layers of makeup everywhere! Such a freak
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Her style is miserable
Anonymous 1 hour ago
She thinks that she is a big star but NAY
Anonymous 1 hour ago
She has too much attitude!