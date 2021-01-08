  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Pics: Tara Sutaria flaunts her radiant smile as she ups her style game in a chic outfit outside dubbing studio

Tara Sutaria, who is busy with her upcoming film Tadap these days, was today spotted in her sartorial best as she stepped out for a dubbing. Check out her pictures below.
21173 reads Mumbai Updated: January 8, 2021 06:01 pm
Tara SutariaPics: Tara Sutaria flaunts her radiant smile as she ups her style game in a chic outfit outside dubbing studio
  • 11
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tara Sutaria, who has many exciting lineups in her kitty, has been shelling out major fashion goals for everyone of late. Be it rocking a stunning white dress at the Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch or nailing a black co-ord set yesterday for her outing, the Marjaavaan actress always manages to steal hearts with her beauty and dressing style. As we speak of this, today, Tara was spotted by the paparazzi outside a dubbing studio and was at her sartorial best.

In the pictures, the stunner can be seen wearing a stylish black crop top with gray jeans. She complimented her look with a beautiful black sling purse, a pair of black sunglasses and matching shoes. Tara posed for the photographers. In the photos, we can see her flashing a big smile and flaunting her beauty. Her makeup and hair game looked on point as she looks at the camera for pictures. The Student of the Year 2 star was also seen holding a black mask as she removed it for photos. It goes without saying that Tara looked ravishingly and it is difficult to take our eyes off her.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria will next be seen in Tadap with Sunil Shetty's son Ahan, who is making his acting debut with this film. She will also be teaming up with her Student of the Year 2 co-star Tiger Shroff for Heropanti 2. Besides this, the diva also has Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain sequel that also features John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra & Tara Sutaria no more 'padosis' as Sid is the new neighbour of Farhan & Shibani

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

You may like these
Tara Sutaria indulges in cute PDA with BF Aadar Jain & wants him to take her with him riding Maldivian wave
Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain's New Year 2021 celebration was all about seaside, sunshine & lush green views; PICS
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain pose for a happy picture with Karisma Kapoor as they gear up to welcome 2021
PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain arrive in style as they join Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan for dinner
Here's how Alia Bhatt reacted when being called Sara Ali Khan & Tara Sutaria's senior; WATCH
Tara Sutaria beats the ‘Monday blues’ by sharing breathtaking bikini clad THROWBACK PHOTO from Maldives vacay
Anonymous 7 minutes ago

Tara can't act

Anonymous 7 minutes ago

plastic woman

Anonymous 21 minutes ago

She can only do show off

Anonymous 1 hour ago

why does she always call the paps same style same hair same makeup face same midriff show boring

Anonymous 1 hour ago

She is nothing without her parents'and boyfriend's connection and sweet talk!!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Ugh!! Her disgusting face gives me cringe

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Her face is filled with botox and fillers! Plus she wears too much makeup everywhere!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

She always has her 10000 layers of makeup everywhere! Such a freak

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Her style is miserable

Anonymous 1 hour ago

She thinks that she is a big star but NAY

Anonymous 1 hour ago

She has too much attitude!