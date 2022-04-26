PICS: Tara Sutaria flaunts new bangs as she joins Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Heropanti 2 promotions.

Keeping up with their promotional spree, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui stepped out in the city today to promote their upcoming film Heropanti 2. While the team has been going across cities to promote the film, we have seen them in different avatars. On Tuesday, Tara surprised us with a whole new hair look.

The actress who prefers to leave her hair down, opted for a bun today. However, the highlight of Tara's look was her hair colour and the all new hair bangs that the actress flaunted. Sporting a black velvet crop top and a printed mini skirt, Tara looked stylish and different because of her hair.

As for Tiger, the actor stuck to his basics of a T-shirt and pants. While, Nawazuddin Siddiqui suited up in a blue blazer. Take a look at Tara, Tiger and Nawazuddin's photos below:

For the unversed, Heropanti 2 is the sequel to Tiger’s debut movie and he will be seen reprising his role of Babloo in the movie. Although the trailer of Heropanti 2 got fans excited, the makers unveiled a new track from the movie titled Whistle Baja 2.0. The song is a revamped version of the popular track Whistle Baja from Heropanti which was a hit among the audience.

