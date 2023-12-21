PICS: Tara Sutaria gives sneak-peek into her 'first Christmas soirée at home'
Recently Tara Sutaria took to her social media handle to provide glimpses of her first Christmas soirée at home and shared details about it in her caption.
Actress Tara Sutaria has gained significant attention after the launch of her recent captivating thriller, Apurva. The film effectively showcased the versatility of the actress. Now, the actress has taken to her social media handle to share peek into her christmas celebrations.
Tara Sutaria shares glimpses of her Christmas celebrations
Today on December 21, Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram handle to share some sneak-peek into how she celebrated her “first Christmas soirée” at her home.
In her caption, she shared that she set up two Christmas trees adorned with ornaments because having just one is not sufficient. The menu was carefully planned to make everyone's mouth water, featuring items like turkey with horseradish, cranberry, and gravy. In addition, there were dishes like maple fig salad, crispy roast potatoes, honey glazed ham, a delightful gratin, and spinach bake. Tara also included salmon wreaths, olive, rum-soaked mince pies, a chocolate log, and a pecan pie. Tara dressed up for the occasion in a black strapless dress and complemented the look with a green choker necklace.
She wrote, “Have yourself a merry little Christmas.. Let your heart be light.. From now on, your troubles will be out of sight. Here’s how I hosted our first Christmas soirée at home this year. I designed a tablescape that felt warm and elegant, we have two trees, (one is hardly enough!) and our menu was turkey with horseradish, cranberry and gravy, pies and a maple fig salad, crispy roast potatoes, honey glazed ham, a gorgeous gratin and spinach bake, salmon wreaths and olive and enenthal sticks, rum soaked mince pies, a chocolate log, pecan pie and all the trimmings one needs for a good old fashioned eve.”
About Tara Sutaria’s Apurva
Apurva is a captivating thriller that centers around the protagonist, Apurva, portrayed by Tara. The storyline explores how a naive girl copes with difficult situations, defends herself, and deals with a kidnapping. In addition to Sutaria, the movie includes Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee in significant roles.
Tara's most recent appearances were in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns and Ahmed Khan's Heropanti 2. Unfortunately, both films received mostly mixed reviews and did not perform well at the box office. Before these, she had roles in movies like Marjaavan alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tadap with Ahan Shetty.
