PICS: Tara-Tiger twin in black for Heropanti 2 promotions, Shraddha Kapoor's pink sunglasses are hard to miss.

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria have been going all out to promote their upcoming film Heropanti 2. Thursday was no different for them as they stepped out and twinned in black as they promoted their film. While Tiger looked effortlessly handsome in a black tee and black pants outfit, Tara served some serious fashion notes.

The actress wore a striped pantsuit but with a twist. Tara opted for a black and white striped waistcoast which she paired with formal striped trousers. She elevated her look with slick backed hair into a neat pony and full glam makeup. The duo definitely made heads turn with their presence.

Take a look at Tiger and Tara's photos:

Meanwhile, in the city's suburbs, a young fan's day was made as she spotted Sharddha Kapoor before the actress could head inside for her salon session. The excited fan was seen jumping with joy as Shraddha stopped to click a selfie with her. The actress proved she was summer ready as she wore a pair of denim shorts, a simple lavender tee and bright pink sunglasses which had our attention all the way.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's photos below:

