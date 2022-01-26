PICS: Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi raise Mumbai's temperature with their badass black outfits

Whenever our dearest Bollywood icons step out, they make sure to do it in style. Recently, Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi were papped as they went about their days. Coincidentally the two megastars were in all black outfits looking absolutely dashing. Another coincidence? The two will be soon seen together in an upcoming movie, Tiger 3. An espionage thriller, Tiger 3 will have Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as the protagonists and Emraan Hashmi will play the villain in the movie.

In the pics, Salman Khan looked super handsome in his head-tote black outfit and rugged beard. He was snapped in Juhu surrounded by his bodyguards and security as people rushed to see him. On the other hand, Emraan was spotted in his car in a casual black hoodie which radiated his boyish charm. He paired the look with black jeans and white Nike sneakers. He was along with his wife Parveen Shahani who wore a white pullover with light blue bootcut jeans and looked super smart. Boys, take note: Black can definitely be your colour!

Check the pics:

Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise after the humongous success of Ek The Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). The movie is likely to hit the screens in December 2022. While it was expected that the popular duo of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will return for the third movie, the news that Emraan will also join the Tiger team was just recently revealed by ETimes’ source who said, “Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan will be shooting some action sequences at the SRPF ground set with some international action directors.”

