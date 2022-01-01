PICS: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani twin in hues of blue as they return from Maldives post New Year celebration

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been rumoured to be dating each other for a while now. Although they have always maintained a ‘just friends’ stance, their frequent hangouts, lunch dates, vacations and social media PDA speaks volumes about their relationship. Interestingly, Tiger and Disha recently made the headlines after they had flown to the Maldives to celebrate the New Year together. And while they have been sharing beautiful pics from the tropical paradise, the rumoured couple is now back in the town and was papped at the airport today.

In the pics, Tiger and Disha were seen twinning in hues of blue as they walked out of the airport together. While the Student of The Year 2 actor was seen wearing a blue coloured vest paired with denims and a pair of white sneakers, Disha was seen wearing a light blue coloured crop top with ripped demise. She had completed her roll with white and blue sneakers and had tied her jacket on her waist. Both Tiger and Disha made sure to wear their respective masks as they walked out of the airport in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

Take a look at Tiger and Disha’s pics:

Meanwhile, Tiger had recently taken the social media by a storm as he shared some of his shirtless pics flaunting his chiselled body. He wrote, “May the light fall upon you and your families always. Happy new year #2022”. While everyone was in awe of his swag, Disha was also smitten with his style and dropped fire emoticons in the comment section.