PICS: Tiger Shroff flaunts chiselled physique and flashboard abs; mom Ayesha loves it
Tiger Shroff has dropped new pictures showing his chiselled physique and flashboard abs.
Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly a talented Bollywood actor who inspires his fans not only by playing diverse roles in various films but also by showcasing how action-packed sequences can be carried out with ease. He made his debut in the film industry in 2014, and since then there is no looking back for him. Many wonder what is the secret behind the actor’s fuelling stamina. While some say it is actor Hrithik Roshan, others say it is his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. The Heropanti actor is often seen stepping outside his gym and often inspires his fans with his fitness training moves.
Tiger, in an attempt to wipe off Monday blues, shared a couple of pictures in a post on Instagram. Here, he flaunted his chiselled physique and flashboard abs with ease and style. The actor appeared confident and paired up his look by wearing a black coat with black jeans.
Moments after he dropped these pictures, fans dropped a bunch of comments with heart or fire emojis. Mother Ayesha Shroff also expressed her love. She wrote, “Lovvvvvveeee” with a bunch of red heart emojis.
These photos of Tiger Shroff continue to create a sensation and invite attention on social media. This is primarily because Tiger, recently of Koffee With Karan, revealed that he is single despite host Karan Johar’s repeated attempts urging the Baaghi actor to spill the beans on the show.
Also, on numerous occasions, Ayesha Shroff has expressed her love and affection toward Disha Patani. Ayesha does not shy away from appreciating Disha on social media as well.
On the work front, Tiger will be seen in Vikas Bahl's directorial ‘Ganapath: Part One’ which also stars Kriti in the lead role. The film is produced by Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment.
The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone. Surely, Tiger has a bunch of projects to look forward to.
