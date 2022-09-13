PICS: Tiger Shroff flaunts chiselled physique and flashboard abs; mom Ayesha loves it

Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly a talented Bollywood actor who inspires his fans not only by playing diverse roles in various films but also by showcasing how action-packed sequences can be carried out with ease. He made his debut in the film industry in 2014, and since then there is no looking back for him. Many wonder what is the secret behind the actor’s fuelling stamina. While some say it is actor Hrithik Roshan, others say it is his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. The Heropanti actor is often seen stepping outside his gym and often inspires his fans with his fitness training moves. Tiger, in an attempt to wipe off Monday blues, shared a couple of pictures in a post on Instagram. Here, he flaunted his chiselled physique and flashboard abs with ease and style. The actor appeared confident and paired up his look by wearing a black coat with black jeans.

Moments after he dropped these pictures, fans dropped a bunch of comments with heart or fire emojis. Mother Ayesha Shroff also expressed her love. She wrote, “Lovvvvvveeee” with a bunch of red heart emojis.