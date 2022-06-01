PICS: Tiger Shroff, in light green shirt, poses with paps at the airport as he leaves for Abu Dhabi

Tiger Shroff is one of the most dashing actors in Tinseltown. Be it his dance moves, style quotient, workout videos, or martial arts, the actor is an all-rounder and has established himself as a leading action hero. Meanwhile, the Heropanti actor on Wednesday was spotted at the Mumbai airport while leaving for Abu Dhabi. Looking as ripped as ever, Tiger posed for the paparazzi in style and also took pictures with them. Tiger kept his look casual and comfortable.

In the pictures, Tiger sported a light green half-sleeved shirt and paired it with baggy jeans adding sunglasses and white sneakers to complete the look. The actor was also seen posing with the paparazzi. He sat on the floor while the paps surrounded him for pictures. Pinkvilla brings you exclusive pictures of the 32-year-old actor.

Have a look at Tiger’s pictures:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tiger Shroff was recently seen in Ahmed Khan directorial ‘Heropanti 2’ alongside Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film focuses on Babloo (Tiger Shroff) who is a computer genius and Inaaya (Tara Sutaria), a self-made billionaire. The two fall in love but due to unforeseen circumstances they suddenly part ways. Things take an interesting turn when they are reunited and what follows is action, drama, romance, and edge-of-the-seat thrills.

The ‘War’ actor has a slew of interesting projects ahead - Vikas Bahl directorial ‘Ganapath’ starring his ‘Heropanti’ co-star Kriti Sanon as the leading lady. The film is produced by Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment. The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Tiger had informed that he will start shooting for Rambo before he begins work on his movie with Akshay Kumar.