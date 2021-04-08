PICS: Tiger Shroff looks dapper in black as he wraps first shoot schedule of Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff took to his social media handle to share a few stunning pictures of him from the sets of Heropanti 2 as he wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the film.

Tiger Shroff, who made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2 opposite Kriti Sanon, is all set to be part of the sequel now. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 will feature Tara Sutaria alongside Tiger. For the past two weeks, the director of the upcoming film, Ahmed Khan was shooting with Tiger in Mumbai. Now today, they have completed the first shooting schedule of the film. On Thursday, Tiger also took to his social media handle to share a few stunning pictures of him from the Heropanti 2 sets as he wrapped up the first shooting schedule.

The Baaghi actor is looking dapper in the latest pictures as he can be seen donning an all-black suit paired with a red tie. To complete his overall look he has opted for a pair of stylish sunglasses and he can be also seen walking along with Heropanti 2 crew members. According to the India Today report, a close source to the film has revealed that everything went off very smoothly. “Heropanti 2 has started off very well on a very positive note. Tiger was in full elements on the sets," he added.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s latest post here:

This year, on Tiger’s 31st birthday this year, he has announced the release date of Heropanti 2. The multi-talented actor also shared a new poster of the film on his official social media handle and wrote, "My first love is back - action, thrill, like never before! Let's celebrate this one together on the 3rd of December in cinemas."

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Heropanti 2, Tiger also has Ganapath and Baaghi 4 in the pipeline.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff shows off his ripped and toned physique as he goes shirtless on the beach; PHOTO

Credits :Tiger Shroff Instagram

Share your comment ×