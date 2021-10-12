PICS: Tiger Shroff teaches how to pull off a white shirt like a boss, are you taking notes?

Tiger Shroff has been on top of his game – be it fitness, fashion, or films. The actor is an avid social media user, where he often engages fans with his pictures and videos. Apart from impressing audiences with his action sequences and dance moves on the big screen, Tiger impresses netizens in the virtual world as well. From flaunting off his chiselled body and flawless kicks, to dropping style lessons in the gram, Tiger does it all. Speaking of style, the actor shared a couple of pictures on his social media space today, and we need to take notes.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger posted two photos featuring him which set the temperature soaring on the photo-blogging app. In the pictures shared by Tiger, we can see him donning a crisp white shirt that he teamed up with a pair of classic black trousers. He kept the sleeves of his shirt folded till his elbows while giving us a sneak-peek of his bare chest and ripped abs. He was also seen donning a pair of cool black sunnies, that accentuated the look further. As he posed against a black wall, Tiger let the sunlight and shade do their trick to create the perfect picture.

Sharing the pictures, Tiger wrote, “#h2”, referring to his upcoming film Heropanti 2. As soon as he dropped the photos, fans, friends, and mom Ayesha Shroff left a lot of fire and red-heart emojis in the comments section.

Take a look:

On the work front, Tiger will be seen next in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. Recently, he and Tara returned from London after a shooting schedule wrapped up. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and will release next year. On the other hand, Tiger also has Ganapath with Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and is expected to go on floors soon.

