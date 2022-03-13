PICS: Vaani Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan & others make dazzling appearances at an event

The glam world or the Bollywood world is always buzzing with new updates and gorgeous events. As life gradually returns to normal, we see celebrities from the entertainment sector making appearances at star-studded events every now and again. Just a few hours ago, numerous celebrities such as Vaani Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan were spotted at a grand function looking absolutely ethereal and stunning. Are you ready to be awed by their beauty?

At the event, Vaani Kapoor looked royal, stunning, bedazzling and… well, no adjectives can define her beauty. She wore a gorgeous bling gown that fit her like a glove and made her look like an angel. The actress, who was last seen on Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, also had perfect makeup done with the look. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan looked super dashing as usual. He was dressed in a head-to-toe black attire: Black coat and black pants, and his stunning visuals took our breath away. We got. To admit, these stars always manage to treat us with major outfit goals and fashion inspiration.

Take a look at Vaani and Kartik's pictures:

Meanwhile on the professional front, Vaani will be next seen in the much-awaited action drama 'Shamshera' that releases on July 22. She has been paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the movie. On the other hand, Kartik was last seen in the Ram Madhvani directorial Dhamaka where he shared screen space with Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash. He has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline including Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 with Kiara Advani and Shehzada, the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, opposite Kriti Sanon.

