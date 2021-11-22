PICS: Vaani Kapoor keeps it leathery, Ayushmann Khurrana dons cargos as they promote Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has been creating a lot of hype ever since the trailer of this film has been released. Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer has been grabbing all the limelight and fans cannot wait till the release of the film. Be it the songs of the film or the storyline everything has been grabbing the attention. Well, the actors are now out to promote the film in full swing. Today, Vaani and Ayushmann were snapped in the city in their stylish best and we bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off them.