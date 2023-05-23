PICS: Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor enjoy a boy’s night out; Actors look comfy and stylish in casuals

Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor are totally busy in their respective careers with some promising projects in their kitty. The Bollywood actors, who are close friends from a young age, spend most of their teenage together. In the episode on Koffee With Karan Season 5, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan revealed that they were classmates in the acting school. The actors were also together in their fitness journey, as both of them were trained by superstar Salman Khan, himself.

Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan enjoy a boy's night out

Interestingly, the popular Bollywood stars were spotted together in Juhu, Mumbai on Monday (May 22, 2023) night, as they had a boy's night out. Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were spotted together as they exited the PVR Juhu, along with a few close friends including Aman Gill and others. The stars, who greeted the paparazzi photographers who were outside PVR, also posed for pictures together.

Varun Dhawan looked at his casual best in a white t-shirt, which he paired with a pair of blue joggers and a matching jacket. The Bhediya star completed his look with a white cap, and a pair of white and blue sneakers. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, opted for an all-black look which consisted of a black hooded sweatshirt, and a pair of matching trousers. The actor completed his look with his signature tinted glasses, a black cap, and a pair of matching sneakers.

Check out Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor's pictures, below:

Varun Dhawan's work front

For the uninitiated, Varun Dhawan is now set to release his highly anticipated romantic comedy Bawaal, in October, this year. The movie, which is helmed by Nitish Tiwari, marks Varun's first onscreen collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor. The actor is currently busy with the upcoming spy thriller Citadel, which is helmed by Raj and DK. Varun Dhawan is also reportedly teaming up with Jawan director Atlee, for an action-packed entertainer.

Arjun Kapoor's upcoming project

As you may know, the actor is teaming up with popular actress Bhumi Pedneker for two upcoming projects. The duo's first project, The Lady Killer is currently in the final stages of its production and is expected to hit the screens in a couple of months. Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi are also teaming up once again for the romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which also features Rakul Preet Singh in a key role.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan, Atlee & Murad Khetani team up for an action entertainer; Set for Summer 2024 release