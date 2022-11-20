PICS: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan enjoy a beach day in Goa ahead of IFFI 2022

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan share a close bond. The duo has worked together in David Dhawan's Coolie No.1 and their on-screen chemistry proved to be a hit among the audience. Every now and then, they are seen indulging in social media banters leaving fans in splits. Their fans are now eagerly waiting for them to reunite for another project soon. Currently, Sara and Varun are in Goa to attend the International Film Festival of India 2022. On Sunday, both of them took to Instagram and shared cool selfies with their fans. Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan's beach day

A while ago, Varun took to his handle and shared a smiling selfie with Sara. In the picture, the actress is seen sporting a red bikini while Varun is shirtless. The duo is seen posing on the beach. Along with the picture, he dropped sun and waves emojis and wrote, "iffi2022". Sara too shared a selfie from a different angle and wrote, "Sea you" and added an emoji that read 'soon'. Have a look:



IFFI 2022 ceremony The film festival is set to kick off today in Goa. This year's opening ceremony will celebrate 100 years of Indian cinema and it will be followed by performances by Varun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara, Mrunal Thakur and others. Varun's upcoming film Bhediya co-starring Kriti Sanon will be screened at the festival. Recently, the official Twitter handle of IFFI shared a video that featured Varun and his pet Joey. In the video, he was heard saying, "Hello, I know all of you are waiting for Bhediya just like this (Joey) little buddy of mine. The wait is over as the film will have its screening at the 53rd IFFI, which will soon begin in Goa. So, let`s meet in Goa on November 25 for the screening of Bhediya."



Work front Apart from Bhediya, Varun has Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor. On the other hand, Sara has Laxman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal. She will also be seen in Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Ae Watan Mere Watan.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon feel excited as the trailer of Bhediya gets projected on Burj Khalifa; WATCH