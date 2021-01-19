PICS: Varun Dhawan goes to Maddock films ahead of wedding with Natasha; Rohit Dhawan visits Manish's store

As the wedding preparations begin for the Dhawans, Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi Dhawan were spotted at Manish Malhotra's store in Mumbai today. Earlier, Varun, who is all set to marry Natasha Dalal this month, was seen at Maddock films office.

It's time for Band Baaja and Baraat for and Natasha Dalal as the two are all set to marry each other on the 24th of this month. While the days to the wedding are numbered, it seems that Varun has work on his mind as he has been spotted at a production house office today. The handsome star, who is all set to marry his college sweetheart this month, was seen at Maddock Films office today in the afternoon.

Not just this, his brother and filmmaker Rohit Dhawan was seen making his way to Manish Malhotra's store today in the evening with his wife Jaanvi Dhawan and daughter. In the photos, we could see Rohit clad in a casual avatar while Jaanvi was seen holding her baby girl in her arms as they made a pit stop at the store. The couple is seen interacting with the store person and carrying other shopping bags. Well, looks like Dhawan's gearing up to welcome Varun ki Dulhania soon.

In other photos, Varun was spotted at Maddock Films office. The actor is seen making his way in a casual avatar. He is seen showing a thumbs-up sign to the paparazzi while keeping his distance. Varun is seen sporting a casual check shirt with grey trousers and shoes. With a grey mask and cool shades, the soon-to-be groom was seen looking charming in the photos.

Take a look:

Yesterday, Varun's dad and filmmaker David Dhawan also was spotted at Manish Malhotra's store in Mumbai. Pinkvilla was first to tell you that Varun will be tying the knot with Natasha at a resort in Alibaug. The ceremony will take place on January 24 amid the presence of close family members and friends. The other functions will be taking place on January 22 and January 23.

Also Read|Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal’s wedding: Guest list includes Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Karan Johar and others

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×