PICS: Varun Dhawan keeps it comfy as he is clicked in casuals; Sara Ali Khan makes a statement in sporty look

Varun Dhawan is one of the most talented actors in the industry today. The actor made his debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt in the lead role and has never looked back ever since. Varun has been snapped by the paparazzi several times during her various outings and earlier today, he was spotted at David Dhawan's office in Juhu. The actor was seen dressed in stylish casuals as his outfit for the day.

Varun donned a pink tee-shirt, which he styled with a pair of navy blue joggers. For footwear, Varun donned a pair of white sneakers. The Bhediya actor also adorned a white cap and black sunglasses. He acknowledged the media and posed for photos as they clicked him from a distance. Apart from Varun, Sara Ali Khan was also snapped by the shutterbugs in the city today. She is one of Bollywood's most sought-after and popular millennial divas, who never misses her workout sessions.

Earlier today, she was spotted exiting her Pilates class and heading toward her car when the paparazzi spotted her. Sara is seen donning a black crop top with 'Dump Him' written on it and matched it with a pair of colourful gym shorts. The Pataudi princess also carried a pink tote bag to complete her look and also held a coffee mug in her hand.

Check out Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's PICS:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will feature in Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy film, Bhediya alongside his Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon. He also has Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. On the other hand, Sara will also star in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, helmed by Pawan Kirpalani, who had also helmed Taurani’s Bhoot Police which was headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam in the pivotal role.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan match steps on Bom Diggy Diggy in a viral video; Fans want them in a film together