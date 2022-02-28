PICS: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani don neutral casuals as they get papped on Jug Jugg Jeeyo sets

The paparazzi often spot celebrities from the entertainment industry as and when they step out in the city. Be it posh restaurants, gyms, or airports and studios, the shutterbugs are often waiting at these locations to click B’Town actors. Speaking of which, this evening, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani were papped on the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Both the actors looked quite stylish in their casual attires.

A few hours back, the paparazzi spotted Kiara and Varun on the sets of their upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo at Filmcity, Mumbai. Both the actors looked effortlessly fashionable in their neutral-toned outfits. Kiara was seen donning a beige crop top which she styled with a pair of high-waisted dark brown trousers. Her hair was left open, and her makeup was done perfectly. She smiled and waved at the cameras while she was clicked. Varun on the other hand, was seen opting for a white hoodie, which he wore with a pair of beige trousers. He too posed for pictures, while the shutterbugs clicked him from a distance.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo will mark Raj A Mehta’s second film after his 2019 directorial Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara in the leads. Apart from Varun and Kiara, Jug Jugg Jeeyo features Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Kohli, and Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles.

The industry recently was buzzing with the reports that an OTT platform has made an offer of Rs 100 crore to the makers of Jug Jugg Jeeyo for a direct to digital premiere, however, the team decided to hold back on the family dramedy for a theatrical release.

CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta told Pinkvilla “A film like Brahmastra or Jug Jugg Jeeyo are theatrical from the word go because these are the films which can be experienced only in theatres – be it the content, scale or emotions. We are very clear on our content strategy, though in some cases it might change due to the unique environment we are in.”

Jug Jugg Jeeyo meanwhile is gearing up for a theatrical release on June 24, 2022.

