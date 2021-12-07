PICS: Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani share glimpses from their Russian leg of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' shoot

One of the most hyped-up movies of 2022 is definitely Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Jug Jugg Jeeyo has a starry cast that includes Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul. A while back it was announced that the movie will be released on 24 June 2022. While the protagonists Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan wrapped up the penultimate shoot in November, they are now in Russia for the final installment of the Raj Mehta directorial. Varun Dhawan also took to his Instagram fans about his shoot in Russia with Kiara recently.

In the stories shared by Varun Dhawan, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo pair Varun and Kiara can be seen inside a car all wrapped in warm clothing. In one of the clips, Varun shows the snow around him through the car window and says, “So it’s minus five degrees here in Moscow and we are off to shoot.” The clip ends with Varun asking Kiara in a heavily accented tone, “You ready?” To which, Kiara replies in affirmative. In another clip, he shares a glimpse of Moscow roads from his moving card with the super catchy ‘Tu Aake Dekhle’ playing in the background. In the last snap, Varun looked super dapper in a black and white suit as he posed with a clapperboard. The background was quite gorgeous with snow around him and he wrote: “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” with the Russian flag on the film.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is an upcoming 2022 comedy-drama which is directed by Raj Mehta and backed by Karan Johar.

