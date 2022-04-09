PICS: Varun Dhawan leaves for Bawaal shoot; Disha Patani opts for comfy casuals at the airport

After fighting the COVID 19 pandemic for almost two years, the entertainment industry is finally back in action and our celebs are on the go. Amid this, celebs have been creating a massive buzz in the town as they have resumed the shooting of their respective projects. Recently, Varun Dhawan had made headlines after he had announced his next project as Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie is expected to release on April 7 next year.

As per a recent buzz, Bawaal will be hitting the floors soon. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was papped leaving for the shoot. And now, Varun Dhawan has grabbed the attention as he was also papped at the airport as he was leaving for the shooting. In the pics, Varun was papped wearing a light purple coloured shirt and matching trousers. He was carrying a bag with him and completed his look with stylish sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers. On the other hand, Disha Patani was also spotted at the airport today. She had opted for a comfy outfit and wore an oversized t-shirt with black shorts. Disha had tied her hair in a high pony and completed her look with black sneakers.

Check out Varun Dhawan and Disha Patani pics:

Meanwhile, Disha will be next seen in Mohit Suri’s much talked about Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham in the lead. Talking about Varun, the actor will be next seen in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.